Forum: IC not easily damaged with normal handling

We thank Mr Jimmy Ho Kwok Hoong for his feedback (Improve on quality of IC, Feb 7).

The NRIC is made of a highly durable polycarbonate material that has been subjected to stringent tests to ensure its durability, and is not easily damaged with normal handling.

A replacement fee of $60 is charged for replacing a damaged NRIC to cover the costs incurred by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in providing this service. However, ICA will consider a waiver of the fee for cases which warrant special consideration. This may include situations where the card was damaged due to circumstances beyond the card holder's control, such as accidents or fire.

Patrick Ong

Head

Public and Internal Communications

Corporate Communications Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority