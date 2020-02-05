Forum: How firms can keep staff engaged long term

It was reported that staff engagement in Singapore is below the global average (Staff engagement in S'pore below global average: Report, Feb 4).

Dr Stephen Choo, Qualtrics' employee experience senior solutions strategist for Asia-Pacific and Japan, said: "It's critical for businesses to regularly ask (for) feedback, listen and, most importantly, act on it."

The experience management firm's report also said that boosting engagement will reduce the manpower turnover and play a key role in driving a company's innovations and improvements.

One way for companies to engage their employees is through quarterly activities that help them know their team members better, such as Lego Serious Play, a method through which staff members can communicate their goals and visions for the company.

Companies should also look at how much peace of mind they provide their staff. Prized talents will be attracted to organisations that provide learning opportunities and career progression.

I look forward to the day when employees are fully engaged in their jobs, not changing their jobs every two to three years, but staying long term to drive the Industry 4.0 transformation.

Gerald Ong Wen Shun