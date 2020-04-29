Forum: How does new rule on dog walking, exercising help with safe distancing?

Since the circuit breaker started on April 7, we have been told to stay home to stay safe and to exercise within our neighbourhood. All common facilities within condominium developments have been shut since then and we have restricted our jogging and brisk walking activities to within our development.

My condominium development in Tanjong Rhu has a land area of approximately 48,000 sq m. While exercising, we were mindful to keep a safe distance from other residents in the estate and there was never an issue of overcrowding. We noticed that everyone was doing his part in maintaining safe distancing and donning masks while walking the dog or walking.

On April 28, we were told to comply with a new advisory from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) that if residents want to exercise or walk their dogs, "these activities have to be done outside the estate".

I understand that BCA is doing its utmost to help curb the spread of Covid-19, but implementing such blanket measures on all condominium projects without knowing the situation in each is forcing residents to go to common parks in their neighbourhood.

This will cause a surge in numbers of people gathering at such parks and increase the risk of the Covid-19 spread.

I cannot understand the rationale for such a move. We are trying to do our part in keeping Singapore safe. I do not see how this new advisory will contribute to better safe distancing measures.

Residents who previously had been running and walking safely in their own developments will now have to venture farther out and add to the congestion at the common parks in their neighbourhood.

Lee Lay Lin