Forum: Homeschooling not ideal environment for a child

I understand that homeschooling has its benefits (Singapore's growing homeschool scene abuzz with activity, Jan 25). However, the disadvantages outweigh the advantages. Homeschooling stunts social activity and growth, with fewer opportunities for social interaction.

Children thrive in social environments, good or bad. They must learn to deal with hardship later in life, and homeschooling may see children grow up closed-minded. Public schooling makes them see and interact with others who are different from them. Where is the diversity in homeschooling? Yes, they go to clubs and activities, but how many different types of people do they interact with?

Also, as a parent, you might not have the correct skills to help your child attain his potential, so it is best to leave it to the professionals. School teachers are trained in the National Institute of Education, and attend continuous education to stay relevant.

I can understand if parents decide to homeschool their children for safety or health concerns, or if the child has a disability that could make it hard to get the best out of him in a public school.

Otherwise, I think schools provide the best environment for a child's overall development. It's an important process in a child's growth. He needs to socialise and gain life experience. I don't think he can do this by being homeschooled his whole life.

Cheng Choon Fei