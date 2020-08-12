Forum: Hiring untrained, unlicensed security officers would send wrong message

While I applaud Mr William Adam Morton Jr's enthusiasm in his quest to overcome the shortage of personnel in the security sector by hiring untrained and unlicensed officers, I do not share his sentiments (Let job seekers keen to work as security officers defer training, Aug 6). This would send the wrong message to the general public.

To work in security, one must be trained, licensed and registered with the regulatory watchdog. No licence, no job.

For too long now, the security sector has not enjoyed the respect and recognition it deserves. The public perception of the men and women in uniform is that of a bunch of senior citizens riding off into the sunset.

Security work is not just writing down licence plate numbers or signing visitors in and out. Besides the standard operating protocol during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, officers take on added responsibilities beyond the call of duty to keep the environment and community safe.

Mr Morton correctly points out that attending a five-day full-time course is needed to become a security officer.

I am sure that a job seeker would not mind spending five days to obtain the proper certification prior to starting his beat as a security officer.

I urge all who are keen on joining the security sector to sign up for the course. The security licence will come in handy during these trying times.

Roger Hui Nai Shiang