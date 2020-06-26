Forum: Hiring foreign talent not a zero-sum game

We thank Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan for his feedback (Tweaking manpower policy could boost social cohesion, June 22).

The Government has placed the issue of employment at the forefront of its agenda.

As Singapore is an open economy, it is important for businesses to continue to attract talent into the country in order to stay competitive, grow and create more jobs for Singaporeans.

As businesses transform and venture into emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and biotechnology, they will need foreign talent to fill these more complex jobs first, while more jobs are created for Singaporeans. It is not a zero-sum game.

The majority of our businesses are training and hiring more local talent, tapping various government schemes.

As part of our effort to help Singaporeans stay employed, the Singapore Business Federation is working closely with Workforce Singapore on the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package to create 100,000 jobs, traineeship positions and skills training opportunities for Singaporeans this year.

Ho Meng Kit

Chief Executive Officer

Singapore Business Federation