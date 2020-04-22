Forum: Hire skilled workers to slash overall numbers and ease housing problem

The recent spike in Covid-19 cases among the foreign worker population has highlighted many less than ideal aspects in their accommodation that the authorities need to address urgently.

The calls for improved "mega dormitories" to house an ever increasing number of workers merely add to the problem instead of resolving it.

The root of the problem is in their numbers and the solution would be to reduce that and provide improved accommodation for the remaining workers.

Take for example this work procedure on the road I have seen before. In painting a road divider centre rail, there was one worker carrying the paint, one using the brush and one supervising.

If you can replace three workers with one experienced worker, hence reducing their numbers, your housing problem would be reduced significantly, and there could be savings in other areas too.

Even if you have to pay this single experienced worker three times the salary, the benefits will not be compromised.

The various tender and bidding processes for projects must take into account work processes and skilled manpower. Reduced manpower with experienced workers should be a condition in the bid evaluation system.

If we as a nation have to rely on foreign labour, we must seriously consider reducing their numbers before the next pandemic overwhelms our health, social and economic systems.

Wong Bheet Huan