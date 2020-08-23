Forum: High-tech MBS studio holds promise

I am thrilled to learn about the new studio at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) that allows presenters to deliver content without being physically present on stage (Go 'live' on stage at new MBS studio while abroad, Aug 15).

While the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the lives of many people worldwide, with restrictions on social interactions bringing about considerable inconvenience

to many, I am heartened to see how the pandemic has accelerated virtual technology developments too.

As an arts enthusiast, I find the idea of attending interactive virtual performances and talks by renowned people worldwide through new technologies exciting.

The absence of travelling time can possibly also attract more prominent figures to host virtual events in Singapore, hence increasing the diversity of workshops and performances available to locals.

Also, the convenience that such technologies bring about can boost collaborations among artists in different regions, initiating cultural exchanges and even creations.

Although I believe that the incredible human connections established during physical interactions can never be replaced by virtual ones, communication technologies like this can provide an efficient alternative, especially in tough times like this.

Kuo Pei Yu, 19,

Year 1 undergraduate

