Forum: Herd immunity in S'pore? It's just guesswork at the moment

It is entirely possible, but improbable, that Singaporeans have attained a level of herd immunity against the coronavirus.

But until a mass epidemiological study of antibody testing has been carried out, such thinking is guesswork (Could S'pore have reached a level of herd immunity?, by Ms Judy Sherrie Ann Love Damas, April 8).

It is estimated that at least 60 to 70 per cent in a population need to be immune to this virus before herd immunity can be said to be established. Just some form of herd immunity won't do.

Another consideration is, from the cases of reinfection, whether the antibodies confer total or only partial immunity. This is still a subject of debate.

Until there is more clarity, not implementing stricter containment measures will bring about exponential increases in active infections, overwhelming our limited intensive care units, and causing total mayhem in the hospital system.

Beyond herd immunity, which can be obtained by mass vaccination, there are indications that the coronavirus is mutating.

It means that herd immunity even through vaccination would not be that effective unless it is repeated regularly with updated versions for any mutation.

In the meantime, the experts and health professionals can be trusted to hold the fort well for us.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)