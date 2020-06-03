Forum: Helpful to have instant video link for seniors with tech questions

It is heartening to learn about the forming of a new SG Digital Office (SDO) to help seniors adopt digital tools and online lifestyles (New outfit to boost S'pore's digitalisation capabilities, June 1).

A common worry among seniors in attempting to take on a digital initiative is: What if something goes wrong and help is not always readily available when they need it.

Given Singapore's high smartphone and Internet use, we could consider the option of providing instant online help via video call or videoconferencing.

Given that the SDO will recruit 1,000 digital ambassadors, perhaps some of the new staff could be assigned to man a dedicated video call or conferencing channel to attend to seniors' questions.

Gary Lim Jit Siang