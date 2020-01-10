Forum: Help couples to enhance their marriages

Many would agree with Assistant Professor Tan Poh Lin that reduced frequency of marital sex can affect marital quality and satisfaction (Married women here have less sex than desired: Study, Jan 5).

However, it must be said that the converse is true as well.

When a couple focus more on each other in an effort to improve their marital relationship - such as through deeper communication, acts of love, or simply making time for and prioritising each other over others - they tend to have a greater desire for sexual intimacy as well.

So, besides the need for work-life balance, which is necessarily a tripartite effort on the part of couples, employers and policymakers, couples can and should be provided with easy access to materials that will help them enhance their marriage. Besides online resources (an obvious channel in today's world), they should also be encouraged to enrol in marriage enrichment programmes to continue to work at and deepen their marital relationship and intimacy.

Also, while it is true that reduced coital frequency can affect the fertility rate, couples can be equipped with information on how they can boost their chances of having a child.

Such fertility awareness is not difficult to learn. Studies have shown that more than 60 per cent of couples have been able to achieve pregnancy through properly learning and using such systems.

John Hui Keem Peng (Dr)