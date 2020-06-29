Forum: Help available to digitally challenged job seekers

We thank Mr Richard Thong Kok Mun for his feedback (Job seekers need help in other areas, June 25).

Workforce Singapore (WSG) recognises that some job seekers may need more support in using digital tools to access the suite of career matching services provided by WSG.

Throughout the circuit breaker, although our coaches provided career coaching and guidance to job seekers through digital means such as videoconferencing, virtual training and webinars, and this approach was well-subscribed by many job seekers, our physical centres remained open to serve those who needed in-person job search assistance.

As the nation eases into phase two of its reopening, residents will have even easier access to career matching services as they can approach the nearest SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centre (satellite career centre) to them, in addition to approaching the seven main centres located islandwide.

These SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres are located at community clubs or other convenient locations in Housing Board towns. There will be one centre in each of the 24 HDB towns.

Beyond helping job seekers through the seven main centres and 24 satellite centres, WSG will be deploying mobile set-ups (Careers Connect On-the-Go) to heartland spots to reach out to residents who need employment assistance.

The locations of all the touch points and schedule of our mobile deployments and career fairs and workshops are available on WSG's website.

Lynn Ng

Group Direct

Careers Connect Group

Workforce Singapore