Forum: Heartened by pilot study on CCAs

I would like to commend the Ministry of Education on its move to look at dropping selection trials for co-curricular activities (CCAs) (Some primary schools to drop selection trials for CCAs in pilot, Jan 22).

Schools, in their bid to boost their ranking, tend to select the "better" pupils to join certain sports or activities in order to bring glory to the school.

Once the quota is filled, no pupil will be allowed to join the sport or activity.

This is very demoralising, especially for pupils who are keen to do a sport for leisure purposes, not competition.

Pupils are then urged to choose other CCAs which they may not be interested in. This is a waste of time to many.

The novel idea of getting students of different schools to come together to enjoy the same CCAs if the number falls short in each individual school, under the strategic partnership CCAs initiative (Opportunities abound to fuel sport pursuits, Aug 7, 2019), is very encouraging.

This is what education is about. Learning together, not competing individually.

Foo Sing Kheng