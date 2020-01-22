Forum: HDB requirement on signing document was difficult for elderly parents

I was fortunate enough to secure a queue number for a Build-To-Order (BTO) project under the Married Child Priority Scheme (MCPS).

One of the requirements is that my parents have to go to a Housing Board office and sign an undertaking not to sell the place or move out of it for a period of time.

My parents are both in their 80s and have difficulty moving around - my father was even admitted to hospital recently for an operation.

But even under such circumstances, the HDB insisted that they go down to an HDB office to sign the undertaking, with an HDB officer as a witness.

I understand that the requirement is put in place to ensure that priority schemes will not be abused.

I accept the requirement without question, but with society and the Government promoting respect for the older generation, can't the HDB look at other options?

Can't the HDB provide some elderly friendly house-call services to engage the elderly for their acknowledgements?

The HDB officer can just make an appointment with the family concerned and then show up with the papers and everything could be settled in a matter of minutes, instead of having senior citizens queue and wait for a long time to get it done.

I believe most people would be willing to pay a fee for government services to be delivered to their homes to spare their elderly parents the difficulty and pain of travelling.

Yeo Shuan Chee