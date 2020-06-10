Forum: Hawker centres have been regularly upgraded

We thank Mr Lim Kock Lian for his letter (Update market, hawker centre design in the name of hygiene, June 5).

Most of our 114 hawker centres were built in the early 1980s or earlier. There were several rounds of upgrading for centres built 30 or more years ago.

The most extensive was the Hawker Centres Upgrading Programme carried out by the National Environment Agency (NEA) between 2001 and 2013.

Centres were reconfigured with bigger stalls and wider passageways, although there were inherent space and structural constraints in some of the centres.

Seven hawker centres were built from 2015 onwards, and one is a redeveloped centre arising from the development plan affecting its original location.

In designing these new or replacement hawker centres, we are able to factor in more space between stalls and the dining area, and also between tables.

Where possible, some larger tables have been provided at new centres, and special care has been taken to ensure that there is space for wheelchair users and families with prams to manoeuvre.

The new hawker centres also have high ceilings and high-volume, low-speed fans which maintain good air circulation.

Well-designed tray return stations can help keep hawker centres clean and hygienic. At some hawker centres which have an automated tray return system (ATRS) integrated with centralised dishwashing service, visibility, accessibility and convenience of the ATRS stations are also factored into the layout to encourage as many patrons as possible to return their trays with used crockery.

The tray return rate at hawker centres with ATRS is generally higher than those without, at 65 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

Infrastructural improvements do contribute to making hawker centres conducive for stallholders and patrons. But patrons have a part to play too.

They should eat with their plates on the trays, return all used crockery and trays, and dispose of all soiled tissues to keep tables clean for the next patron.

NEA and the town councils will continue to maintain hawker centres in a good physical condition through cyclical repairs and redecoration works. At the same time, NEA urges patrons to help maintain the cleanliness of our hawker centres.

Andrew Low

Director

Hawker Centres Division

National Environment Agency