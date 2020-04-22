Forum: Have teams of counsellors tend to seniors and healthcare workers

I concur with Ms Kristen Ong Xinru and Mr Teoh Woi Khon on reinstating psychological treatment and care as an essential service (Tele-consultation may not work as well for those grappling with mental illness, April 17; and Preventive counselling could build resilience during current crisis, April 20).

During this circuit breaker period (and even beyond as the pandemic stretches on), there will be pockets of people, especially seniors living alone and confined to small flats, who will find it especially difficult to cope with the isolation.

Many of them may not be digitally connected and will not know about or understand the Covid-19 situation well enough.

A team of qualified counsellors and care ambassadors could perhaps be assigned to such groups by districts and considered essential services within safe distancing rules.

Front-line healthcare workers are another group that should get attention. As they toil and care for patients, the risk of burnout and emotional and psychological stress will surely be immense.

Perhaps to support them, there could be teams of counsellors assigned to each hospital, as well as a dedicated helpline to provide psychological aid and counselling.

Such services must surely be even more essential during a pandemic.

Emily Lim