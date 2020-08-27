Forum: Have systematic way to upgrade skills of workforce

We need a systematic approach to ensure Singaporean workers continually receive training to upgrade and sharpen their skill sets - just like operationally ready national servicemen after they have completed their full-time national service.

Rather than depending on individual motivation or employer nomination, a systematic approach ensures the whole workforce is always learning and in the best shape of competitiveness for Singapore's economy.

This lifelong learning could possibly be a way to make Singapore's workforce unique and proactively transform along with the changes and needs.

While the current SkillsFuture approach is good, its reach is often not wide enough or does not reach specific target groups in a timely fashion.

It is often passive and reactive as it relies on individuals and employers to take the initiative.

I propose that all Singaporean graduates from local universities or polytechnics be offered upgrading courses upon graduation just like what is done for operationally ready national servicemen.

Those who attend the recommended relevant training or courses get credits and recognition to help them in their career. This will ensure they do not start looking for job conversion only when they are retrenched or when a crisis happens.

If one has embarked on a career that is different from what he had studied, he could be recommended the relevant course in the industry he has switched to.

Just as doctors and lawyers have to chalk up continuing education hours or credits in order to retain their practising licence, the same kind of system can be extended to other jobs in various industries.

At the end of the day, having such a system is about proactively sustaining workforce excellence.

Kee Mong Huat