Forum: Have some physical activity during home-based learning

Home-based learning has been carried out by all schools in Singapore since April 8.

Students have generally fallen into a routine of logging into their systems every weekday at a scheduled time for lessons.

Teachers have been doing their best to ensure that students find the lessons enjoyable, without compromising on the quality of learning in any way.

But as much as I applaud the great effort put in by schools on the academic front, I hope that all schools can accommodate some physical activity in the timetable.

Currently, every school has designed its own home-based learning structure to cater to its students, which may or may not include physical activity.

But a uniform inclusion of physical activity by all schools will go a long way towards benefiting students in the long run.

Given the current circuit breaker measures, children have to stay indoors. As a result, they turn to gadgets to keep themselves entertained in their free time.

Research has shown that physical activities play a big role in sharpening the mental skills of students.

Schools could guide students to try activities such as yoga and aerobics during home-based learning sessions. Such activities not only increase the fun element for students who might be feeling down at not being able to meet their friends, but also provide an outlet for them to expend their energies.

These physical activities could be tailored to require less room space.

They could help students function with greater concentration during lesson time.

Moreover, when school resumes, students will be more likely to bounce back from lethargy and recover their physical fitness levels in a short time.

If schools go the extra mile, home-based learning can become a more comprehensive package for students.

Srividya Thyagarajan