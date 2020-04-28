Forum: Have a day to mark lessons learnt from Covid-19 episode

The Covid-19 episode is too valuable a lesson not to be commemorated in our nation's calendar.

The pandemic, with still no sign of a cure, has caused the world to spin out of control, throwing economies, healthcare sectors and people's lives into disarray.

Governments have tried their best to contain it, healthcare workers are struggling with the overwhelming numbers of patients amid a lack of medical supplies in some countries, and businesses, schools and institutions are grappling with ways to continue operating.

The spotlight has been cast on vulnerable groups - foreign workers in dormitories, the elderly and the victims of domestic abuse.

People have also come to realise how essential services such as cleaning, refuse disposal, supermarkets, healthcare and transport are to us.

At a societal level, we see how human nature has played out: Most do their part in safe distancing, but a minority do not do so for all sorts of reasons. Non-governmental organisations, charities and well-known personalities scrambled to support those left behind. Social media went into overdrive with scams and fake news.

We may not see an event that affected society on every front again.

Having a day to commemorate this episode in history will help each organisation recall the lessons they have gained, and remind each individual of how we lived through the crisis, how we fought against the familiar and convenience being wrenched from us, as well as the gratitude we felt to those services that helped keep us safe and sane.

Future generations would also be able to learn from our experiences, and not have to go through a similar traumatic learning experience should a crisis like this happen again.

Tan Pheck Hong