Forum: Harsher action needed against those who breach distancing rules

I thank Mr Ryan Goh Wei Jin for his letter regarding the harshness of penalising those who flout circuit breaker measures for the first time (Too harsh to penalise first-time offenders, April 14).

While I understand his concerns about how some Singaporeans are unable to keep up with the latest measures and therefore fail to abide by them, I would like to highlight that most of the people who have thus far flouted the rules are in fact not the elderly.

Instead, they are people who know the rules but yet choose to break them because of personal issues and a selfish mentality.

How is this fair to the enforcement and police officers who have to take physical and verbal abuse from the public when they are merely trying to do their job?

Difficulty in keeping up with all the latest measures and in understanding them should not be an excuse for flouting the rules, considering how critical the current situation is and what is at stake.

Therefore, I disagree with Mr Goh and instead call on the Government to take an even harsher stance, such as implementing a heavier fine or taking legal action against those who refuse to abide by the safe distancing measures despite being aware of them, to show the public the severity of the situation.

For instance, the stiffer measure of food delivery staff facing a one-year ban should they be caught flouting safe distancing measures sends a strong message (Food delivery riders who breach distancing rules to be blacklisted, April 16).

It will force them to make a conscious effort to abide by the rules, because not doing so would severely affect their lives.

The same must be done with the general public. We cannot afford to have a single loophole or lapse in this system.

It is now up to us to decide how we come out of this pandemic.

Lynn Neo Si Jie