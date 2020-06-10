Forum: Hard to identify those who tamper with odometer

We thank Dr Yik Keng Yeong for his letter (Look into tampering case, May 29).

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) is aware of consumer complaints alleging that they had purchased pre-owned cars with tampered odometers and has been looking into the issue for the past few years.

Tampering with odometer readings with the intent to deceive potential buyers is an offence under the Penal Code.

Case has been engaging the relevant authorities on this issue and understands that investigations for such cases tend to be inconclusive due to a lack of evidence as to which party had actually tampered with the odometer, particularly when the cars are sold through multiple parties.

To deal with this, Case has suggested that the authorities require that odometer readings be recorded and included as part of the vehicle transfer process to deter tampering.

Case has also been engaging the industry to encourage car dealers to provide logbooks and service records containing the odometer readings of pre-owned cars to buyers as part of the purchase transaction.

Car owners can also do their part by sending the pre-owned cars for inspection prior to purchase.

Consumers who suspect their odometers have been tampered with can approach Case (hotline: 6100-0315, www.case.org.sg/complaint_onlinecomplaint.aspx).

Consumers can also make a police report to request the police to investigate under the Penal Code.

Lim Biow Chuan

President

Consumers Association of Singapore