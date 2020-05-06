Forum: Graduation ceremony a moment of pride for parents

I believe every student aspires to attend a graduation ceremony when he completes his studies.

It is a milestone in life that every student and his parents would look forward to, especially if he has done exceptionally well.

It is an occasion for celebration, where memories are made and photographs are taken as keepsakes.

Unfortunately, graduating students from polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education have had their graduation ceremonies cancelled because of the Covid-19 situation and the circuit breaker.

While I understand and respect the reasons behind the cancellation, I hope the authorities will reconsider and postpone the ceremonies instead.

Graduation ceremonies mean a lot to parents and students alike, especially to parents who have only one child.

Parents want their children to be successful in their studies and dream of seeing them graduate with a diploma or degree in hand, dressed in their graduation gowns.

To be denied such an opportunity because of an unfortunate situation is a huge disappointment for everyone.

So on behalf of parents and students of the Class of 2020, I appeal to all schools, colleges and tertiary institutions to hold their graduation ceremonies at a later date, even if it has to be next year.

It would mean a lot to us.

Rosie Zaiton Mohd