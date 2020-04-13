Forum: Gradual restart of economy after circuit breaker

The majority of people in Singapore are observing the circuit breaker measures aimed at bringing down Covid-19 infection numbers (PM makes special appeal to older S'poreans to stay home, April 11).

Many are hoping that the infection rate will drop to a manageable level by the end of the circuit breaker period, and that all the restrictive economic and social measures will be lifted.

I think many of them are going to be disappointed as this unprecedented crisis is likely to persist.

The circuit breaker is not a light switch you can expect to just turn off and have everything return to normalcy immediately. A gradual relaxation of measures is warranted to prevent new spikes that may cause even greater harm to the community.

All the measures taken so far have been to minimise and prevent infections among the population, at least until a vaccine or a therapeutic drug becomes available, which is expected to take many months.

We are trying to prevent a community-wide spread and if we fail to do so, we can at least flatten the infection curve to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system.

This will ensure that the best medical interventions can be given to patients who need them, thereby reducing the mortality rate to a minimum.

From the experience of many countries, including Singapore, it is clear that younger people are at a significantly lower risk of serious illness and, in fact, many could be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

We could consider a gradual restart of the economy by initially allowing workers aged below 40 to go back to their workplaces, and then progressively extending this to those aged below 50, and then 60, but excluding those with underlying medical conditions.

Of course, social distancing and mask wearing should continue.

When these young people are allowed back to their workplaces, the workforce will have to make alternative arrangements to isolate them from the elderly and vulnerable at home.

But this is definitely a better option than having the whole generation confined at home.

While infection numbers may gradually rise with this strategy, many of these younger patients may not need hospital-level care.

Contact tracing could still slow the spread. But more importantly, we can gradually build up some herd immunity within our community, which can be an effective circuit breaker to slow the spread of the disease.

Edmund Lam (Dr)