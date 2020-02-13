Forum: Govt looking for new ways to tap expertise of seniors as volunteers

We thank Mr Lau Wai Leong for his feedback (Seniors have much to offer as volunteers, Feb 10).

We agree that seniors bring with them valuable skill sets and experiences that make a difference to society.

Indeed, volunteerism benefits the seniors themselves, improving their mental, emotional and physical well-being.

The Government is committed to growing senior volunteerism in partnership with corporate and community stakeholders.

An example is our partnership with RSVP Singapore to expand their Retire With A Purpose programme, which equips seniors with skills and matches them to volunteering opportunities.

This partnership was formed in September as part of the SG Cares movement, and aims to reach out to 30,000 seniors in the first year.

The Government will continue to interest and equip seniors to come forward to volunteer.

We are also working with community-based organisations, including SG Cares volunteer centres and grassroots organisations, to create more volunteering opportunities for seniors.

By working together, across the public, people and private sectors, we can create a conducive environment for seniors to actively share their skills and experiences with the younger generation through volunteerism, and foster a community of care and contribution.

Ang Hak Seng (Dr)

Deputy Secretary

SG Cares

Ministry of Culture, Community

and Youth