Forum: Government can give fillip to boost electric car use

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore recognised the need for strategies to curb pollution, reduce waste and ameliorate climate warming (Pushing sustainable development after Covid-19: The devil is in the details, Aug 28).

People have always been exhorted to leave a smaller carbon footprint by consuming less electricity and water, driving less, eschewing disposables and utilising more energy-efficient appliances.

Builders have been given tax incentives to build with eco-friendly materials and, more recently, to incorporate fixtures such as LED lights, rainwater collection systems, solar panels, roof gardens with vegetables and verdant walls for more environmentally responsible living spaces.

Let's take the example of electric cars, where the authorities can make ownership of cars a more environmentally conducive one.

Over the lifetime of electric vehicles, their near negligible pollutive emissions amply make up for the emissions that resulted from their manufacture; and, perhaps with even more modern and efficient battery manufacturing processes, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment can be convinced that the choice of an electric vehicle is not one of lifestyle, but one of dutiful concern for our climate and habitat.

Worldwide, electric car prices carry a premium over their internal combustion cousins. A simple tweak to our vehicular tax structure can easily rectify this and is worthwhile considering to further our progressive national effort in promoting the earth's well-being.

