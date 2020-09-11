Forum: Good step towards more ethical trade practices

It is heartening to see that new guidelines to stamp out errant pricing practices by businesses will kick in soon (Guidelines on pricing practices to kick in on Nov 1, Sept 8).

Members of the public often face unfair practices such as fake discounts, drip pricing and misleading comparisons, among others.

It is also common to have such unfair encounters as we carry out our daily routines. Just take the supermarket. Many items are often listed as being on offer. The items are never priced at their normal prices.

I bought a tub of margarine which has had the same discounted price for the past three years. I have never seen the item sold at a normal price.

Some heartland retailers have banners screaming "closing down sale". Yet, they are still around a couple of years later.

Consumers are willing to pay a good price for a solid product. They also expect a good discount as promised and will be put off by any inflated pricing.

Businesses should be conducted ethically, they should not be ventures aimed at fleecing others.

Foo Sing Kheng