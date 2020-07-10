Forum: Good move to get creative with SafeEntry

I commend the home-grown creative collective Gofy's move to collaborate with 12 South-east Asian artists to create free artwork for SafeEntry posters (S-E Asian artists lend their creativity to SafeEntry posters, July 6).

As workers gradually return to workplaces and students go back to school, there is a strong likelihood of a surge in the community spread of the coronavirus.

It is crucial for everyone to play a part to reduce the spread by using the TraceTogether app and the SafeEntry system. Even though it is mandatory for many employees to check in at their workplace via the SafeEntry system before they can be admitted, many are not doing that properly.

At many MRT stations, where the QR code being displayed is often inconspicuous, I see scores of commuters walk in without checking in via SafeEntry. Also, many people scan the QR code to check in at different places, but fewer seem to remember to check out.

This is where the work of these artists can give a boost. As one of the contributors, freelance illustrator Mohamed Faisal Mohamed, said: "Visuals have the capacity to grab attention in a faster manner compared with a QR code."

With more eye-catching SafeEntry posters in place, I hope more people will be motivated to play their part in the Covid-19 fight.

Foo Sing Kheng