Forum: Understanding Europe, SPC's fuel price stance

Good insight into global issues

Thank you for another great article from global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (Europe's evolving policy towards China, June 1).

He performs a much-appreciated role of explaining how and why Europe behaves the way it does in its policies on trade and specifically towards Asia. As such, he provides a very useful framework for better understanding global current affairs.

I can't think of another correspondent who performs this task quite so effectively.

Tim Hill

Hats off to SPC for fuel price stance

I am grateful to Singapore Petroleum Co (SPC) for standing up for Singaporeans in the face of recent fuel price hikes by other pump operators (All pump prices down after SPC's resistance, June 2).

By leaving its pump prices unchanged, SPC was able to stare down the other operators, who later adjusted their pump prices downwards. This has meant a lot of savings for vehicle owners, especially helpful during this coronavirus pandemic. The company was sympathetic to the hardship of Singaporeans and was willing to make less profit.

Experts have explained why the fall in the price of crude oil worldwide has not resulted in any substantial fall in petrol prices here. A range of reasons were given but little has been mentioned about how petrol profit margins can be adjusted by the pump operators.

SPC, being half the size of its local refinery competitor, was prepared to reduce its profit margin and hold the pump price steady.

There is a time to make good profit, there is also a time to take in less. At this extraordinary time, we need everyone to do the latter.

Kudos to SPC. You have a loyal customer in me.

Foo Sing Kheng