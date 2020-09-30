Forum: Good argument for CareShield Life

Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon must be complimented for his simple and direct explanation on why having a long-term care insurance scheme is better than none (Good to have a shield for life's rainy days, Sept 27).

Clear writing is rare. The ability to use clear comparison to persuade is even rarer.

I especially appreciate his use of the purchase of travel insurance as an analogy to the need to have CareShield Life: "No one buys such insurance with the hope of being involved in a plane crash... But should calamity strike overseas, it is good to know you have the option of being flown back home in a special air ambulance."

It's a feat to compare apples and oranges. Mr Tan has succeeded in drawing out the significant benefits of both apples and oranges as fruit with nutritious minerals and vitamins that sustain health.

And I wish more of us, including politicians and other journalists, would hone our communication skills in using analogous thinking and reasoning to persuade the public as well. But first, we have to be clear and comprehensive thinkers ourselves.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)