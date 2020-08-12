Forum: Give local businesses more comprehensive support

During the circuit breaker period, more people shopped on overseas e-commerce websites.

With the Singapore economy now gradually reopening, it is important that more is done to support our local businesses which were very badly affected during the circuit breaker period.

We know that every dollar spent buying from a local hawker, restaurant or shop benefits the local economy and society. It creates employment for our people.

Perhaps the relevant authorities or organisations could enlighten the public on what happens when an online purchase from abroad is made - for every dollar spent on a purchase from an overseas e-commerce website, how much of that money flows to Singapore (if any) to benefit our community, and how these overseas e-commerce sites are taxed.

I advocate that we start a more coordinated "support our local businesses" campaign that encompasses a wider range to help our local small and medium-sized businesses tide over this crisis.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan