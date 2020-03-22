Forum: Give leave of absence to students living with anyone serving it

I applaud the Ministry of Education's (MOE) efforts to reduce the spread of the virus by giving students and staff 14 days' leave of absence if they return from overseas on or after March 14.

However, as highlighted by infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam, those who are on leave of absence or stay-home notice might spread it to their family even if they don't go out (Number of infections here could rise in coming weeks, say experts, March 20), and school-going children might then spread the disease in schools.

I propose that MOE look at giving students leave of absence if they have family members who have served or are serving leave of absence. This would be a stronger precaution against any potential spread of Covid-19 in schools.

Faith Fan Yiping (Dr)