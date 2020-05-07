Forum: Give kids time outside before school reopens

With the school holidays being brought forward to the start of this month, has enough thought been given to the impact on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of our children?

While we may have online learning and some light physical activity during the circuit breaker period, can it ever replace the psychological effects, physical stretching and sounds of laughter of actual outdoor activities?

Little can be done outside following the Government's call to stay at home.

By the time the circuit breaker is scheduled to be lifted, children will begin a new school term.

With the call to focus less on grades, we should also not put too much emphasis on make-up lessons for missed topics.

Instead of restarting classes next month, can we not delay them for another two weeks to give children some time outside to enjoy and refresh themselves first, especially after two months at home?

Woong Kwok Siong