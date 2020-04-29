Forum: Give healthcare staff discounts at supermarkets

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff are risking their lives and that of their families in treating and nursing Covid-19 patients day and night.

I suggest that, as a gesture of goodwill, empathy and appreciation of their unenviable tasks in saving lives, the large supermarkets in Singapore - namely FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong - give these heroes in the medical profession a 15 per cent rebate on all purchases.

Healthcare staff can get the discount by producing their identification passes from their hospitals or clinics.

The rebate could be valid until the circuit breaker is called off.

This is a golden opportunity for supermarkets to unite and demonstrate that they recognise the enormous contributions and sacrifices of front-line medical staff.

Pavithran Vidyadharan