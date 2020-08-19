Forum: Get back to basics in teaching English

It is fascinating to discover that the Internet-savvy generation has produced a bunch of readers of English who can read but cannot quite comprehend what they read, and those who can write but whose writings their readers struggle to understand.

This is not confined to children - even adults who have had the benefit of higher education can be found among this group.

I have been encountering teachers who are unable to articulate or explain what they have written even though they insist they understand it themselves.

Inevitably, it becomes bewildering and one ends up asking them basic comprehension questions.

I must qualify that my observations are limited to my interactions with teachers who teach secondary school students.

I surmise most difficulties in language comprehension arise from a lack of speaking.

Texting and messaging have overtaken oral conversations over the phone.

Without hearing one's own voice, it is hard to correct one's own intonation and enunciation. More importantly, speaking forces one to form sentences with proper syntax if one wishes to be fluent in a language.

But with texting and messaging, where errors may be introduced perhaps through inadequate spell-check software, we are becoming more careless about grammar and clarity.

We need to go back to the basics - the teaching of comprehension must include reading aloud.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)