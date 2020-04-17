Forum: Gentle approach doesn't seem to persuade Singaporeans

Trying to curb the innate desire to socialise is a herculean task. Thousands here remained unperturbed when circuit breaker enforcement started and, in spite of stiffer penalties later, hundreds were fined.

Breaches are likely to continue because humans are by nature social animals. It's going to be a weary, long-drawn battle to enforce safe distancing.

In the United States, social distancing measures may need to be kept in place until 2022, according to researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health.

In Singapore, it is neither practical nor sensible to constantly deploy ground resources for enforcement. The Government's initial gentle approach apparently did not resonate strongly with Singaporeans, who are not easily persuaded without the threat of a fine. To save lives, we need to overcome people's need to socialise.

Many past mass media campaigns in Singapore, centred on a psychosocial approach, have proved useful in bringing about large-scale behavioural change. A good example is the Mozzie Wipeout campaign.

The psychosocial approach helps people understand that their surrounding social environment influences their physical and mental wellness and their ability to function.

Also, the term "circuit breaker" has no bite when it comes to enforcing safe distancing. How the authorities frame the language to impose an action shapes the power of enforcement and impacts how enforcement is perceived.

Stop Littering, No Smoking: these are terms that instantly heighten a sense of culpability to deter potential breaches.

When lives are at stake and push comes to shove, gentle persuasion is not an option. How successful we are in breaking the virus transmission chain hinges on how creative we are in enforcing compliance with safe distancing. Let's focus on the means to that end.

Chow Kok Fai