Forum: Funpacks a big part of National Day Parade

It is very gratifying and heartening to know that the National Day Parade (NDP) executive committee is not doing away with funpacks entirely due to the current Covid-19 situation (National Day packs for 80% of Singaporean and PR households, June 6).

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen rightfully said that it is "our common ground to celebrate this national event".

Also, in years gone by, one had to ballot for a much-coveted ticket to watch the NDP live, but now everyone can celebrate National Day in this unique way.

As Dr Ng put it, the funpacks are "physical touch points, commonalities" for the people, and what the authorities are doing conveys a very generous meaning and instils a sense of national pride.

The NDP is always a fun occasion and funpacks have always been a part of this big party. I look forward to getting mine.

Cynthia Ponnana