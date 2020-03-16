Forum: Free visitor registration system available

We thank Ms Sharon Tan Sher Leng for her feedback (Standardised screening form, March 6).

To help businesses and building owners better manage their visitor registration process, the Government Technology Agency has made available a free-for-use cloud-based visitor registration system through SingPass Mobile since Feb 27.

This system digitalises the process and simplifies Covid-19-related travel and health declaration.

This online service will be regularly updated to reflect the latest advisory and guidelines.

Visitors can simply scan a QR code using their SingPass Mobile app, give consent to share their name and contact information with the building managers, and make the necessary declaration required.

Using this system allows businesses to verify user identity with data from government sources to facilitate their tracing work should the need arise.

We welcome businesses and building owners to find out more at www.go.gov.sg/travelandhealth

Kwok Quek Sin

Senior Director

National Digital Identity

Government Technology Agency