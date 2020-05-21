Forum: Forms let employers know of decision on contributions to self-help groups

The self-help groups thank Mr Kevin Tan for his feedback (Make it hassle-free to opt out or cut contributions to self-help groups, May 4).

Contributions to the self-help groups (SHGs) - Chinese Development Assistance Council, Mendaki, Singapore Indian Development Association and Eurasian Association - are made through the employers.

Employees who would like to opt out or change their contribution amount to their respective SHGs are required to submit forms to their employers.

This is so that the employer is aware of the decision and can cease or make changes to the monthly deduction from the employee's salary.

The forms on opting out or making changes to the contribution are submitted to the respective SHGs.

When an employee switches jobs, he is required to submit a new form to his latest employer to ensure that the new employer is aware of the employee's decision to opt out or change his contribution amount.

Gam Huey Yi

Director

CDAC Stakeholders Communications

On behalf of the self-help groups