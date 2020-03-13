Forum: For now, the solution is to co-exist with Covid-19

With cities in lockdown, schools closed, flights terminated, hospitals overloaded, travel restrictions enforced and the pandemic alarm going off, it helps to pause and think about the world's reaction to Covid-19.

The global mortality rate of Covid-19 is currently tagged at 3.4 per cent but is potentially lower given that many may be asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the social and economic costs of our reactive measures are mounting and inflicting greater harm than the virus itself.

While quarantine measures can decelerate the spread of the virus, we now know we can't count on the infected to self-isolate because they may not even be aware that they are infected.

Like 70 per cent of human pathogenic viruses, the Sars-CoV-2 is deemed zoonotic.

What's counterproductive in global efforts is how we have continued to allow for exotic animals to be cruelly removed from their natural environment and displayed for sale in cramped spaces.

There are conceivably novel viral strains mutating in our regional wild animal markets as we speak. It would behove us to learn our lesson from nature. Economic stimulus packages can be periodically dished out for those countries that can afford it, but are unsustainable in the long run.

We should be clear-eyed about our chances of containing a highly infectious strain whose incubation period and re-infection rates have yet to be confirmed with surety.

In time to come, humans may find a vaccine or develop a natural immunity to the Covid-19 virus but in the meantime, we have to take calculated risks and seek a more viable way of co-existing with it.

Lily Ong