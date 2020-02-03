Forum: Floating barriers off Pasir Ris an eyesore

I understand the need for physical barriers to be put at strategic locations around Singapore's shores to safeguard against illegal immigrants (Floating security barriers upset residents, Jan 25).

However, as someone who has lived in Pasir Ris for over 40 years, I find the floating barriers in the area a major eyesore. What befuddles me is that directly opposite Pasir Ris beach is Pulau Ubin, and there are many kelongs in the water separating the two. Are we saying that there are many cases of illegal immigrants trying to swim over to Pasir Ris from Pulau Ubin?

What about the aesthetics of the park and beach? Residents want to relax, and these barriers do not help. They create, instead, a sense of being barricaded in, as if we are all in a giant prison.

Is there any solution other than the current practice of just installing more of such floating barriers?

I hope the authorities will be more circumspect and judicious in their utilisation of such devices, as they can drastically lower the peace, beauty and tranquillity of the areas.

Chan Whye Shiung