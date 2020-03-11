Forum: Flexi-work, extra childcare leave essential for some parents

Flexible work arrangements are an important measure to help parents juggle career and caregiving responsibilities (Flexi-work, company culture key to helping parents, by Ms Karen Lee, March 7).

But they cannot and should not be a substitute for increased childcare leave.

Flexible schedules primarily benefit bankers, lawyers and other professionals whose work can be done remotely.

Parents who can afford alternative childcare options can skip out of the office - to deal with emergencies for an hour or two - before returning to work.

This is not so for shift workers such as restaurant employees and hospital staff.

Workers in these industries need additional childcare leave. Their work cannot be done remotely. And it would be neither practical nor safe for them to take their children to work.

Furthermore, their working hours are often irregular, and they often finish work late. Less privileged parents often lack substitute care options, too.

As MP Louis Ng put it, flexible work arrangements and providing more leave are "not a zero-sum game" (Portal, support groups set up to boost flexi-work, March 4).

They can and must be offered simultaneously to serve Singapore's diverse families.

Chin Hui Wen