Forum: Flexi-work arrangements could allay fears of the vulnerable

The Ministry of Health issued a health advisory following the confirmation of Singapore's first case of the Wuhan virus, which called for travellers going to China to avoid crowded places and close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness. Singapore's population could likewise heed the advisory to protect itself and prevent a local outbreak.

Although it may not be feasible for the entire local population to avoid crowded places when they commute to work and queue at meal times, precautionary measures should be put in place to protect vulnerable persons such as the young, pregnant and aged.

For example, companies could allow pregnant staff to work from home if their work permits.

This would allay the fears of concerned family members and prevent unnecessary contact with unknowing carriers of the virus who do not observe proper hygiene and protection.

Timothy Toh Hong Ern