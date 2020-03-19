Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

TAG THOSE ON STAY-HOME NOTICE

The penalties for those who do not comply with a stay-home notice include being fined or jailed. Despite this, there are some who disregard the notice and stray out of their homes. I suggest that those on stay-home notices be required to wear electronic monitoring devices, which are more efficient in getting them to stay indoors and save on the manpower needed to check on them regularly.

Colin Lim

KNOW WHY STUDENTS PICK CCAs

I feel that not having to audition for school co-curricular activities (CCAs) will work only if students are able to make their choice independently of their parents. The teachers in charge of the CCAs need to be given freedom to select or refuse students. Many students join CCAs just to be with their peers or to please their parents. So guiding them towards options more suitable for them might help. Students should also be given the option to change their CCA each year if they are able to give a valid reason - some students know where their interests lie, but some know only through the process of elimination.

Malavika Bayanagari (Dr)

FIRMS SHOULD OFFER FLEXI-WORK

Ms Karen Lee highlighted clearly how useful flexible work arrangements are for parents (Flexi-work, company culture key to helping parents, March 7). In my previous company, a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), employees were asked to clock in and out daily at our workplace for the sake of attendance, regardless of what job they were doing. As Industry 4.0 transformation takes place, are SMEs taking the necessary steps to allow flexible work arrangements?

Gerald Ong