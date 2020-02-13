Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

RELOOK TICKET PRICING FOR AIRSHOW

The Singapore Airshow with its stunning aerobatic performances, display of the latest aircraft and modern technologies is awe-inspiring and should be a must-see event for all Singaporeans young and old.

Yet I find the pricing discourages Singaporeans from attending. Tickets cost $14 for a child aged three to 12 years old. Anyone older is charged the full adult fare.

We should be encouraging more of the young to attend and hopefully draw them into the aviation industry.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan

DANGER IN COLOURED SMOKE?

A Singapore Airshow picture of the Ba Yi aerobatics team from the Chinese air force caught my attention (Public day tickets for air show capped due to coronavirus, Feb 10). The picture showed aircraft releasing coloured smoke in the air as they performed manoeuvres.

In 2007, farmers had to destroy vegetable crops after they were stained by red aviation dye that was being tested by the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) Black Knights aerobatics team to create a red plume of smoke.

I am surprised that the Ba Yi aerobatics team was allowed to use coloured smoke in their performance.

The RSAF should clarify if there is any risk in using coloured smoke.

Sean Lim Wei Xin

WATCH OUT FOR DENGUE

While everyone is preoccupied with the coronavirus crisis, dengue infections have been on the rise (Dengue cases expected to rise further, Feb 12).

I hope and trust that the relevant authorities are keeping an eye on this equally deadly illness.

Fernando Bernard Bradley Dylan

DANGER IN HOARDING BEHAVIOUR

The Government should take serious action against hoarding. Such behaviour creates panic and could lead to social unrest.

Vincent Teo