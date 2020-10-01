Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

FRIENDLY REMINDER ON FLAG DISPLAY

A reminder of the duration one is legally allowed to display a national flag would be helpful to avoid the penalty of a fine of up to $1,000 (Remember: Put away national flag by Sept 30; Sept 28).

Such a reminder could be included in the packaging when new flags are given out to residents. Also, a kinder approach to coax and remind them will go down better with folk who are enthusiastic about being Singaporean.

Chin Kee Thou

REDUCE SINGLE-USE PLASTIC BOTTLES

Taiwan provides free filtered water through dispensers installed in public places such as shopping centres, attractions and parks. Such facilities encourage the public to use reusable bottles rather than buying bottled water from convenience stores. This would help reduce the consumption of single-use plastic bottles in Singapore and would be good for the environment.

Jacky Hoi

MISSING THE SHADE FROM TREES

The National Parks Board follows "international guidelines" for its tree management regimen (NParks' strict regimen to care for trees; Sept 28). Upon casual observation, it would seem like Singapore's tree pruning resembles that of countries that experience winter. It never used to be that way; our trees used to look like trees, not lamp posts. And when they were allowed to form a beautiful canopy, they shaded the roads from the sun all day and reduced radiated heat from the roads. All these benefits are now lost.

Lim Eng Lian

GIVE NEW LIFE TO SENTOSA MERLION

I am sad to hear that the beloved Sentosa Merlion is planned for demolition soon. I wonder if it's possible to preserve the head portion and somehow reinstall it in a location like Woodlands Waterfront Park facing the Johor Strait. It will continue to be a great attraction.

Vijaykumar Kasaram

GET TO ROOT OF SMOKING PROBLEM

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng is raising the issue of second-hand smoke in Parliament. Why not speak up on smoking in the first place? With all the known ills, why not clamp down even harder or ban smoking altogether, like what the Government did with personal mobility devices. The high number of smokers, despite all the education and existing measures, is indicative of the need for more action.

Get to the root cause, there is no use just dancing around the consequences.

Tan Chee Kiong (Dr)