Forum: Excellence comes from always improving status quo

The Straits Times' editor-at-large Han Kook Kwang's Sunday Times piece reminded me that as a city state, our greatest challenges are ahead of us (Towards a fair and just S'pore in brave new world, Aug 2).

When I recently caught up with respected architect and urban planner Liu Thai Ker, he made the point that our successful progress out of poverty to the ranks of the First World carries with it a huge risk of lacking alternative and robust operating models in all aspects of society to compete and thrive in the post-Covid-19 world.

In education, for example, the only system that we have ever known has been so successful that it predictably produced a limited range of outcomes. Mr Liu noted that China, despite having strong central administrative control and weak infrastructure, is capable of producing exceptional results because of regional differences and local chiefs smartly crafting whatever little ownership and autonomy such a rigid system can provide. At the national level, they compete vigorously to bring about the best and provide a basis for self-improvement.

Regular visits to Israel also taught me the importance of instilling curiosity and a questioning attitude from a very young age. The Israelis have developed tolerance and respect for anyone who departs from the norms. This trait is key to making Israel an acknowledged hub of innovation.

So what is the lesson for us here? With a stronger opposition in Parliament, we should take this opportunity to have a more robust Parliament that can produce the exceptional outcomes we are looking for. Stay away from the inclination to prove one is right or better than the other. Rather, all those elected have the responsibility of working together to lead the search for the best way forward and keep Singapore special.

The search for excellence can begin only if we are eternally dissatisfied with the status quo, no matter how good it may seem. That is the spirit that we have inherited from our founding fathers and must be made a strong part of our national DNA.

Our fourth-generation leaders and parliamentarians have a unique opportunity to develop this trait, and hopefully serve as an inspiration to others.

Failure to do so may catastrophically pave the way for a more serious ideological divide. As a city state, a united people is our only bet for the future.

Zulkifli Baharudin