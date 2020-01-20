Forum: EU-Russia relations continuing to thaw

As the world scratches its head over the recent major reshuffle at the Kremlin, the West is quick to conclude that this is about Russian President Vladimir Putin consolidating power.

That may very well be. But it is perhaps flawed to surmise that his power consolidation means a chillier relationship between the European Union and Russia (Putin could dash European hopes of a fresh start, Jan 18).

With 70 per cent of its population living west of the Ural Mountains, Russia shares part of the same land mass with the EU.

Mr Putin's successful negotiation of prisoner swops and a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could further bring about a new paradigm for the Europeans to glide into, a new contract with Russia.

The declining transatlantic relationship between Europe and the United States has also prodded Russia and Europe closer together - however unintentionally.

European talk of "strategic autonomy" did not arise out of nothing, but out of a sense of insecurity and an awakening that it has come time for hedging bets.

Russia is not without options. Should Europe not warm up to Russia, there is a real risk of the latter going for the welcoming embrace of China. Their formation of a formidable bloc in Eurasia is not one that the EU wants.

And if the EU desires for the Middle East to regain any form of stability, it knows that Mr Putin, who has sustained affable relations with the chief opposing protagonists in the region, will be an effective mediator in the negotiation effort.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been vocal about defrosting relations with Moscow, and German firms are hyped up about building the gas pipeline Nord Stream-2, a new power supply from Russia to Europe.

We should welcome and support the continuing thaw in relations between the EU and Russia. A world moving along building trust and relationships will bring itself closer to peace.

Lily Ong