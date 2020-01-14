Forum: Encouraging a generation to read

There are many parents out there who moan about their children not having a reading habit and blame it on the current era in which gadgets take up their children's time.

As parents, it is our duty to cultivate a reading habit if we want our children to pick it up.

Steps we can take include making it a habit to take our children to the library, bookshops and book exhibitions.

These days, bookshops and book exhibitions have fewer visitors whereas technology exhibitions have people queueing to enter.

Some may argue that they read books on their gadgets, but reading a book on a gadget is merely taking in information while getting hold of a physical book is more of a ritual.

Grab a book and your children will do the same.

Thahira Begum