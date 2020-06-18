Forum: Effectiveness of digital contact tracing limited if voluntary

My mother has been visited at home by nurses to check on her recovery after surgery. To my surprise, the medical staff who visited did not have the national contact tracing app TraceTogether installed on their mobile phones.

The staff claimed that they were not required to do so by the hospital, and one staff member had not even heard of the app.

Singaporeans have been told that the participation rate needs to be more than 75 per cent for digital contact tracing to be effective. It surprises me that the app is not mandatory for medical staff, who belong to a high-risk group.

The Government is rolling out the new TraceTogether Token for people who do not own smartphones, or who own phones that the app does not work well on. But the effectiveness will be limited if the Government does not make it mandatory for people to carry it wherever they go.

Tan Nee Keng