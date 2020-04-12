Forum: Educate teachers on proper use of video conferencing tool

The report of hackers hijacking the streaming of a lesson to show obscene pictures to some students highlights the lack of security awareness training given to teachers, who are one of Singapore's most important assets (No more Zoom for home learning after hacking incident, April 10).

Technology is a double-edged sword - a kitchen knife can be used for cutting up meat or as a weapon. The Ministry of Education's (MOE) approach to this issue is akin to banning the use of knives after someone has been killed with a kitchen knife.

Did Integrated Health Information Systems and SingHealth ban the use of computers because hackers broke into the SingHealth database?

MOE should consult the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore in responding to the security breach.

Don't immediately revert to more primitive technology just because some teachers used Zoom incorrectly.

Without a doubt, Zoom has security flaws but teachers should be educated on the proper use of video conferencing tools, so that home-based learning can proceed the way it should.

The five precautions suggested by Straits Times tech editor Irene Tham would have mitigated the risk of the hijacking incident happening (Zoom saga shows why cyber hygiene is so important, April 10).

Neo Boon Chye